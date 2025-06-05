Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Angels, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Six of the eight hits off Giolito went for extra bases, as the Halos put plenty of balls off -- or in Taylor Ward's case, over -- the Green Monster. It was the shortest outing of the season for the right-hander, with the seven runs allowed being a season high, and Giolito saw his ERA balloon from 4.78 to 6.42 as a result. He'll try to shake it off ahead of his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rays.