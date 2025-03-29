Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Giolito (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Friday and could begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester in the coming week, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Giolito opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain that he sustained in mid-March. He wasn't shut down from throwing, and it appears he's progressed enough in his program to be closing in on a rehab assignment. There's optimism that the 30-year-old right-hander will be able to return to the Red Sox's rotation in mid-April.
More News
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Will open season on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tending to low-grade strain•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: MRI on tap•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Hamstring injury 'very minor'•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Exits outing with tight hamstring•