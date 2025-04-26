Giolito (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wednesday will mark Giolito's Red Sox debut and his first start since 2023. A hamstring injury suffered during spring training has kept the 30-year-old sidelined for the first month of the season, but he's made five rehab appearances in the minors, turning in a 5.19 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He reached 85 pitches during his final outing, so he may not be under any restrictions during his first start back in the majors.