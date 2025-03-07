Giolito (elbow) is set to throw two innings against the Phillies next Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Giolito is ready for his Grapefruit League debut after throwing a two-inning live batting practice session at Fenway South on Thursday. He's behind other starters following his recovery from an internal brace procedure in 2024. Boston manager Alex Cora expects Giolito to be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: First start likely coming March 11•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: First spring start on tap•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws live BP•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live BP session coming•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live BP coming soon•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Ramping up to spring training•