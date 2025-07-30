Giolito (7-2) allowed a run on five hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out five and earning a win over the Twins.

Giolito rolled through four shutout frames before Minnesota scratched across a run in the fifth inning. He delivered a strong bounce-back outing after coughing up a combined nine runs over 9.1 innings in his previous two outings. He fired 61 of 101 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs, including nine with his changeup. Giolito now owns a 3.80 ERA over 87.2 innings this season, but it's been a very up-and-down year; he's given up two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 16 starts, but he's been tagged with five or more runs in four outings. Giolito is projected to face the Royals at home next week.