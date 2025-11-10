Giolito said on Audacy's "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast that he began his offseason throwing program in mid-October and is fully recovered from the right elbow injury that ended his season in late September.

The right-hander came down with right elbow soreness at the end of the regular season and was unavailable to pitch in the playoffs for the Red Sox. However, Giolito noted that "within three days, my elbow felt 100 percent fine again," and "whatever injury there was, it's gone." Giolito is entering free agency and, assuming his medicals do indeed check out, should receive plenty of interest on the open market. The 31-year-old held a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 innings for Boston in 2025.