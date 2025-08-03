Giolito (8-2) earned the win Sunday over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings. He struck out four.

It was an excellent performance from Giolito, who went a season-high eight innings, with Houston's lone run coming on Carlos Correa's homer in the fourth. After a rocky start to his Red Sox tenure, Giolito has turned into one of Boston's more reliable starters, posting a 2.03 ERA over his last 10 outings (62 innings). Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.57 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB through 17 starts (95.2 innings) this season. Giolito is currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road his next time out.