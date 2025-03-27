Now Playing

The Red Sox placed Giolito on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Giolito tweaked his hamstring during his first start of the spring back in mid-March. He was never shut down from throwing and the Red Sox appear optimistic that the right-hander won't have to miss too many turns in the rotation.

