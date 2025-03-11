Giolito believes the left hamstring injury that forced him from Tuesday's outing against the Phillies to be "very minor," Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Giolito felt his hamstring tighten up on the first pitch of the game, but he remained in to complete one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. The righty has had hamstring problems in the past and said this one feels mild compared to the others, but it's not yet clear when he might be able to pitch again. Currently, Giolito is slated to make his season debut March 31 against the Orioles.
