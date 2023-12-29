Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Giolito bounced around between the White Sox, Angels and Guardians last season, logging a 4.88 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 184.1 total innings. The 29-year-old righty is capable of racking up strikeouts at an impressive rate -- he's surpassed 200 punchouts twice in the last three seasons. However, Giolito's ERA approached 5.00 in both 2022 and '23, which puts a relatively low ceiling on his fantasy value heading into next year.