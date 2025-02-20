Giolito (elbow) is scheduled to throw his first live batting practice session of the spring in the coming days, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Giolito is a few days behind the Red Sox' other starting pitchers as he comes back from an internal brace procedure, but he has already thrown several bullpen sessions. The expectation is that the right-hander will be ready to go for Opening Day, and he should open the season in Boston's rotation, particularly if the club elects to go with a six-man setup.
