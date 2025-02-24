Giolito (elbow) is expected to throw a live batting practice session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Giolito is behind other starters but appears on track to be ready for Opening Day. The Red Sox typically have pitchers throw a couple of live BPs before getting into game action.
