Giolito (hamstring) allowed one and one walk while striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester.
Giolito threw mostly fastballs while adding a healthy dose of changeups and sliders during the start. The right-hander is expected to make at least two more rehab starts before being activated off the 15-day injured list.
