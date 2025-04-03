Now Playing

Giolito (hamstring) allowed one and one walk while striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester.

Giolito threw mostly fastballs while adding a healthy dose of changeups and sliders during the start. The right-hander is expected to make at least two more rehab starts before being activated off the 15-day injured list.

