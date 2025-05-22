Giolito will not pitch Thursday after Boston's game against Baltimore was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. Giolito will start the second of those games, while Brayan Bello will take the ball in the afternoon contest.
