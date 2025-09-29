Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Giolito is dealing with a right elbow injury and will not be on the team's American League Wild Card Series roster against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

If healthy, Giolito would have started a potential Game 3. Instead, he is headed to visit with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who performed the right-hander's March 2024 internal brace surgery. More clarity on Giolito's possible availability for later playoff rounds could be available following that exam. Connolly Early would now seem to be the favorite to start a potential Game 3 against the Yankees, though Cora declined Monday to divulge who would pitch that contest.