Giolito (0-1) yielded six runs on 10 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against Texas.

Giolito gave up just one run through three innings before the Rangers piled on five runs in the fourth. It was a big step back after producing a quality start with seven strikeouts in his season debut. Giolito threw 49 of 74 pitches for strikes and forced only six whiffs. He'll carry an 8.38 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be in Kansas City this weekend.