Giolito tossed four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Giolito gave up a trio of homers in the outing, including two in the first inning. The right-hander needed 87 pitches to get through four frames and yielded six runs for the second time in four starts since returning from the injured list to make his season debut April 30. Giolito looked like he had shaken off the rust in his previous start, when he allowed just one run over 6.2 frames in a victory over the Royals, but Saturday's poor performance was a step backward. He now holds a poor 7.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 20.1 innings on the campaign.