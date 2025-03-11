Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Giolito (elbow) will make 2025 debut in Baltimore during Boston's second series of the regular season, which runs from March 31 to April 3, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Boston is opening its season with a four-game set in Texas, so Giolito will presumably take the hill when a fifth starter is first needed March 31. Giolito missed the entire 2024 season after requiring an internal brace procedure last March to address a torn UCL, but he was fully cleared in advance of spring training. After completing a series of live sessions without issue, Giolito will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Phillies and will likely make another two starts after that during spring training to get stretched out in advance of the season.