Giolito (10-4) took the loss Friday versus the Yankees after giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters across 5.2 innings.

Giolito put the Red Sox in an early hole by giving up a home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning, and an RBI single from Cody Bellinger in the third was all New York needed to remain in front for the rest of the game. Giolito was pulled one out before he could deliver his third quality start in his last four appearances. Still, he will take a season-best 3.31 ERA into his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come against the Athletics on Wednesday.