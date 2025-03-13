Giolito was diagnosed Tuesday with a low-grade left hamstring strain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Giolito suffered the injury on the first pitch he threw in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday and was removed after completing one inning. He will be able to continue throwing, but it's uncertain if he'll be ready to make his next scheduled spring start. It's also too soon to know whether Giolito's Opening Day availability is in question, but he doesn't have much time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: MRI on tap•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Hamstring injury 'very minor'•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Exits outing with tight hamstring•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Set for 2025 debut in Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: Debut confirmed•
-
Red Sox's Lucas Giolito: First start likely coming March 11•