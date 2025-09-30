Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that while Giolito's right elbow injury is not as bad as the team feared it might be, the hurler is unlikely to be available at any point during the postseason, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Giolito seems to have been cleared of any structural damage after a visit with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, but the right-hander needs extended rest, so he's done for the season even if the Red Sox make a deep postseason run. It's poor timing for the Red Sox and also Giolito, who will enter free agency this winter. Giolito had a nice bounce-back 2025 campaign, posting a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 frames, but he'll head into the free-agent market with health questions.