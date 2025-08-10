Giolito allowed four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Giolito hasn't had control problems this year, but he struggled to find the strike zone Saturday, landing just 55 of 97 pitches for strikes. The six walks were double his previous season high, but he's now allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts. Giolito has a reasonable 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 82:33 K:BB through 100.1 innings over 18 starts this year, and his recent shaky performance can be chalked up to a tough run of opponents. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Marlins.