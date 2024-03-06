Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Giolito will receive a second opinion on his injured right elbow Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

While he didn't explicitly confirm reports that Giolito has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain in his right elbow, Cora conceded that surgery is a possibility for the hurler. A decision on Giolito's treatment plan will be made after Monday's exam. If he does wind up needing Tommy John surgery, Giolito would be sidelined for the entire 2024 season, and perhaps the early part of 2025 as well.