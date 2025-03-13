Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Giolito (hamstring) will open the season on the 15-day injured list, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Giolito suffered a low-grade left hamstring strain during Tuesday's Grapefruit League start versus the Phillies. He is able to continue throwing and doesn't appear headed for a long-term absence, but with Opening Day two weeks away and just one spring inning under his belt, Giolito won't have time to be ready. The Red Sox will also be without Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Kutter Crawford (knee) to start the season, so their rotation depth will be tested. Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts both appear likely to open the season in Boston's rotation.