Luetge is set to open the season at Triple-A Worcester after being informed over the weekend that he won't be included on Boston's Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republic reports.

Fellow non-roster invitee Joely Rodriguez ended up beating out Luetge for the final lefty reliever spot in the Red Sox's Opening Day bullpen. Though Luetge's minor-league deal with Boston contained an upward mobility clause that would allow him to opt out of his contract, the deadline for him to invoke the clause has passed, so he'll report to Worcester. Luetge had most recently spent the 2023 season in Atlanta's organization, logging a 7.24 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 13.2 innings with the big club.