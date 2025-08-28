Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Initiates rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (elbow) began a rehab assignment with High-A Greenville on Tuesday and worked around three walks and one hit in a scoreless inning in his first appearance.
The one-inning outing marked Guerrero's first appearance at any level since June 27, as he's been on the shelf for two months while recovering from a right elbow strain. Guerrero is expected to eventually shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Worcester, and once he gets a few more minor-league appearances under his belt, he could re-emerge as an option for Boston's bullpen.
