Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox outrighted Guerrero to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Guerrero had been designated for assignment last week, and he will remain in the organization after somewhat surprisingly clearing waivers. The hard-throwing reliever has posted a 2.63 ERA but a problematic 19:16 K:BB across 27.1 frames covering parts of two major-league seasons.
More News
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Designated for assignment•
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Initiates rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Lands on IL with elbow strain•
-
Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Returns to big leagues•