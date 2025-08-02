The Red Sox transferred Guerrero to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Guerrero landed on the injured list in late June with a strained right elbow, and his move to the IL will ensure he remains on the shelf until at least Aug. 27. He'll also cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Nick Burdi (hip), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A.