Red Sox's Luis Guerrero: Shifts to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox transferred Guerrero to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Guerrero landed on the injured list in late June with a strained right elbow, and his move to the IL will ensure he remains on the shelf until at least Aug. 27. He'll also cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Nick Burdi (hip), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A.
