The Red Sox optioned Perales to Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The 20-year-old was added to Boston's 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but he was never a realistic candidate to make the Opening Day roster. Perales split last season between the Single-A and High-A levels, posting a 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 115:50 K:BB across 89.2 innings.