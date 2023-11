The Red Sox selected Perales to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Perales is only 20 years old and still pretty far away from reaching the majors, but Boston has opted to protect him from being plucked away in next month's Rule 5 Draft. The young right-hander posted a 3.91 ERA and 115:50 K:BB over 89.2 innings (21 starts) this past season between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville.