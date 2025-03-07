The Red Sox optioned Perales (elbow) to minor-league camp Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Perales is still working his way back from last June's Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old has begun a throwing program but is not expected to pitch in minor-league games until 2026.
