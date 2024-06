Perales (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Perales had to leave a start at Double-A Portland earlier this month with an elbow injury, and subsequent testing has revealed the bad news. The 21-year-old will likely be sidelined at least until late in the 2025 season, if not 2026. Perales held a 2.94 ERA and 56:12 K:BB over 33.2 innings between High-A Greenville and Portland this season.