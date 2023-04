Ravelo (knee) has started in each of Single-A Salem's first three games, going 3-for-12 with a double, three walks, four runs and two RBI.

Ravelo suffered a bruised left knee while playing for the Red Sox's big-league club late in the Grapefruit League season, but the injury wasn't serious enough to keep him off Salem's Opening Day roster. The switch-hitting middle infielder should continue to occupy a regular role in Salem's lineup.