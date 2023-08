The Brewers traded Urias to the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Brewers optioned Urias to Triple-A Nashville at the end of June. Since then, Urias has slashed .250/.392/.447 with four homers. It's unclear whether the Red Sox plan on keeping Urias in the minors or adding him to their MLB bench, but he doesn't project to offer much fantasy value either way.