Urias started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Urias belted his second grand slam in as many games. Thursday's granny came on his final at-bat, and Saturday's shot came on the first pitch of his first plate appearance, giving him grand slams on consecutive pitches, the first Red Sox player to achieve that feat. Since Trevor Story came off the 60-day injured list in early August, Urias has shared second base with Pablo Reyes.