Urias went 2-for-3 with a grand slam in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Nationals.

The Red Sox were getting rolled by Washington until Urias and Rafael Devers each homered as part of a six-run seventh inning. Urias, who shares second base with Pablo Reyes and slots in at the bottom of the order, is batting .250 (7-for-28) since being called up at the beginning of August.