Mayer won't start for Double-A Portland in Wednesday's game against Reading due to minor left lower-leg soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

He'll miss out on a second straight start due to the injury, but Portland is expecting him back in the lineup Thursday. Mayer is off to a hot start to the season at Portland, having slashed .300/.370/.486 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases over 238 plate appearances.