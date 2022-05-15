Mayer continues to deal with right wrist soreness and will miss a fourth consecutive game for Single-A Salem on Saturday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
It sounds like he is day-to-day and could get back in the lineup Sunday, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Mayer returned to action May 10 after missing a little over two weeks, but he has not played in a game since then. The top prospect has a 37.2 K% over his last 39 at-bats, which will be something to monitor once he is healthy.
