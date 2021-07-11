The Red Sox have selected Mayer with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The top of this draft is all about prep shortstops, and Mayer may be the best of the bunch. His bat will be his calling card, as he projects as a plus hitter from the left side who should grow into plus all-fields power. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he has a prototypical frame to grow into without compromising his baseball actions. He is just an average runner now and should slow down, so his range won't be great, but he's a very smooth defender who makes all the routine plays. Mayer has been heavily scouted since his freshman year and hit .410 with 13 home runs as a senior for Eastlake HS while playing against quality competition in San Diego County. His picturesque left-handed swing and extensive track record make him as close to a can't-miss high school prospect as we've seen in recent years.