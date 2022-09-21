Mayer finished the season at High-A Greenville by going 14-for-31 (.452) with a homer, a steal and a 7:7 BB:K through his final eight games. Overall, he batted .265/.379/.449 with four homers in 25 games following his promotion.

Mayer put together a strong first full pro season between Greenville and Single-A Salem, compiling 13 homers and 17 steals with an .887 OPS across 91 contests. Still just 19 years old, the 2021 draft's No. 4 pick has the look of a future franchise shortstop for Boston, but he's still at least a couple years from the big leagues.