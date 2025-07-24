Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Exits with wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to right wrist discomfort, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Mayer went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored before his wrist forced him out of the game in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury is unclear, but a day off for the Red Sox on Thursday will give him extra time to recover and possibly be ready for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Contributes to win•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Set to be primary second baseman•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Survives roster decision•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Sitting out third straight•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: On bench against lefty again•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Beginning on bench Saturday•