Mayer went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The 22-year-old was promoted between games of the twin bill and started at third base in the nightcap, but he struck out in his first three at-bats before grounding into a fielder's choice in the ninth inning. Mayer is the organization's top infield prospect and posted a .265/.342/.465 slash line with nine homers in 43 games with Triple-A Worcester before being promoted, and he should receive plenty of playing time with the Red Sox while Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is sidelined.