Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham confirmed Monday that Mayer has been promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston will be moving two of its top selections from the 2020 and 2021 draft classes to Greenville, as power-hitting third baseman Blaze Jordan will also be making the jump from Salem. Mayer, a 19-year-old shortstop who was the No. 4 overall selection in 2021, received the promotion after slashing .286/.406/.504 with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases to go with a 16.8 percent walk rate across 308 plate appearances for Salem.