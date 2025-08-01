Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Lack of clarity on injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox are still collecting information about the nature of Mayer's wrist injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Mayer was placed on the injured list Friday due to a wrist sprain after undergoing an MRI. The results of that imaging are apparently unclear, leaving Mayer with a murky timeline to return despite being first eligible for activation August 4.
