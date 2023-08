Mayer was placed on the 7-day injured list by Double-A Portland on Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3, so he can return as soon as Thursday.

Mayer is 1-for-21 with 12 strikeouts over the last five games and has struggled overall since his promotion to Portland. The 20-year-old shortstop, considered one of the organization's top prospects, is slashing .189/.254/.355 over 43 games in Double-A.