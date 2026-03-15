Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Lifted from lineup with sore knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to left knee soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox haven't provided further details regarding the severity of the issue, but Mayer will presumably need at least a couple days off to recover from the injury. Mayer has enjoyed a magnificent spring with an .816 OPS and 5:6 BB:K in 27 plate appearances, which appears to have given him the inside track for the Red Sox's everyday second base job.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Reaches base four times•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not guaranteed to make roster•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Debut worth wait•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Spring debut delayed•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not locked into starting job•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Takes grounders at 2B•