Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not locked into starting job
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Mayer will have to earn his way onto the Opening Day roster, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Mayer remains a likely bet to be in Boston's lineup on Opening Day in Cincinnati, but a job will not be handed to him, with Cora noting the young infielder must improve his offense after posting a 80 wRC+ in the majors last season. What position Mayer is likely to fill hasn't been determined yet. The Red Sox had previously indicated a desire to put him at third base, but early on in camp Mayer has mostly played second base, with Caleb Durbin handling the hot corner.
