Mayer was scratched from Monday's game against Triple-A New Hampshire due to back tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Mayer felt tightness in his back during batting practice, however, the issue doesn't sound serious. Speier notes that Mayer is expected back in the starting nine for Tuesday's clash.
