Mayer went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored for High-A Greenville on Sunday.

Mayer is on a tear for the month of May in the South Atlantic League, going 16-for-31 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and eight runs scored while leading all Sally League hitters in OPS (1.516). Boston's top prospect and ranked seventh in MLB, Mayer could be on his way to Double-A Portland shortly.