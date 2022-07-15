Mayer (back) went 3-for-5 with a home run, two walks and a stolen base in two games for Single-A Salem since he exited Sunday's game against Delmarva.

Mayer only missed one contest on account of low-back tightness and hasn't missed a beat upon returning to action. For the season, the 19-year-old shortstop is slashing .294/.390/.528 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases in 231 plate appearances for Salem.